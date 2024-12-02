Binance joins Russia's Bank Association

The move will provide the crypto exchange with a dialog with federal authorities, legislators, experts in the field of digital financial assets and digital currencies. Simultaneously, the ABR’s Presidium announced the creation of the new Expert Center for Digital Financial Assets and Digital Currencies that would focus on a range of issues pertaining to crypto regulation.

Among other things, the new body will focus on preparing professional opinions on the circulation of digital financial assets and digital currencies, as well as providing the ABR and its representatives with expert and analytical materials on this topic to generalize and disseminate international experience.

Notably, this is the latest instance of Binance embracing regulation around the world. The exchange similarly announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority to outline the vision of accelerating the set-up of a new industry hub for global virtual assets in December 2021.