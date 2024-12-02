Billtrust updates its B2B payments platform

Billtrust's Pay on Email solution addresses email billing, allowing suppliers to request electronic payment on specific invoices without requiring buyers to register for a portal and maintain credentials. This feature solves reconciliation by ensuring that remittance is automatically associated with payments, even for lump sum transactions. Pay on Email also captures 100% of remittance necessary for payment postings back to any ERP, according to the official press release.

For suppliers unable to take online payments during the pandemic, Billtrust has created a turnkey Hosted Payments Page, allowing customers to self-serve specific multiple invoices being paid and submit credit card payments by linking to the page from their website or email signature. Furthermore, Billtrust's Payments solution now features a cloud-based Virtual Terminal enabling call centre teams to capture payments and maintain PCI-compliance. Billtrust's Virtual Terminal captures client account and multi-invoice data required for reconciliation.