Billtrust rolls out Business Payments Network 3.0

According to Billtrust, the new version gives network participants the option to automatically transact through the modalities they prefer. Billtrust also reported that the network, which is in collaboration with Visa, has seen a 118% increase in payments volume in the first half of 2020, compared to the first half of 2019. Visa clients including Heartland Financial USA, M&T Bank, and Regions Bank have notably begun participating in BPN in the first half of 2020.

Billtrust is a provider of Payment Cycle Management, helping businesses accelerate Invoice-to-Cash. The company provides an automated invoice-to-cash solution that meets diverse buyer requirements and speeds cash application through invoice delivery, secure multi-channel payment enablement, and intelligent matching and payment posting.