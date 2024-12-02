Billtrust introduces Customer Portal Automation

Customer Portal Automation streamlines invoice delivery into any A/P system that a buyer uses, upgrading operational efficiency and accelerating payments for suppliers.

Increasingly, A/P departments are using third-party platforms to manage the intake of invoices. This often leaves suppliers A/R departments with complex challenges to solve in an already disparate invoice-to-cash process. With more than 100 A/P platforms in the US alone, suppliers are challenged to integrate each individual platform that buyers are using into their process. This can delay payments due to complex, manual processes, and can ultimately lead to dissatisfied customers.

One of the challenges that suppliers often face is the lack of IT resources to build custom integrations. With an increasing number of A/P platforms available, A/R staff will often resort to logging into individual customer A/P portals to manually key in data, in turn slowing cash flow. To remedy this, A/R departments look for automated solutions that will enable them to post invoices to A/P platforms

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating invoice delivery, invoice payment, and cash application. Companies can upgrade operational efficiency throughout the invoice-to-cash process with electronic invoicing and payments in a cloud-based solution.