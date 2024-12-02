Billtrust introduces automated tax-exemption certificate management solution

When a transaction occurs, businesses are required to either calculate and collect sales tax or, if the purchase is tax exempt, collect and validate the buyer's exemption status. Billtrust customers will benefit from an automated process to collect, validate, store, and manage sales tax exemption certificates, eliminating manual work and creating a streamlined customer experience.

With the onus on the buyer to enter information, the CertCapture integration creates one centralised exemption certificate management solution, helping bridge the gap between treasury, tax, credit, shared services, ecommerce, IT, and operations to improve audit preparedness and drive compliance.