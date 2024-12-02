Billtrust, Finexio partner for faster digital payments amid pandemic

Billtrust’s Business Payments Network (BPN) bridges the world of B2B payments by connecting buyers and suppliers on one platform. This partnership expands the coverage of suppliers that can be paid electronically through Finexio’s network. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many businesses to transition to digital payment options. Finexio provides customers the opportunity to eliminate manual payments, reducing the workload of finance teams – from contacting vendors and managing preferred payment methods, to cutting down the time it takes to track when payments are sent and received.

By joining BPN, Finexio now provides improved payment and reconciliation services to better service its customers. Finexio has access high-value suppliers where Billtrust has accounts receivable integration. Suppliers in this network now can process Finexio’s virtual card payments, aiding in the expansion of card-enabled merchants that Finexio is able to pay. In addition, automated invoice reconciliation will be provided to B2B payments and increase transparency, according to the official press release.