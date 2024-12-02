Billtrust expands its Business Payments Network (BPN) relationship with KeyBank





It will now include B2B invoice delivery in addition to capturing payments and processing remittance data through its digital lockbox. In reselling BPN to business clients, KeyBank will now enable them to automatically deliver invoices to more than 170 accounts payable portals.

The recent accounts payable portals used by buyers has created additional manual work for suppliers’ accounts receivable teams. According to recent research conducted by Billtrust, the average accounts receivable team is uploading invoices into 11-20 accounts payable portals each month. With the ability to automatically deliver invoices into these portals, KeyBank clients can dramatically boost efficiency and productivity while speeding cash flow.

Billtrust is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It is at the forefront of the digital transformation of accounts receivable, providing solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application, and collections.