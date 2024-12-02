Billtrust, CardConnect team up for invoice payments

Through the strategic partnership, Billtrust integrated Quantum, its end-to-end payment cycle management solution with CardSecure, CardConnect’s comprehensive enterprise payment processing platform. The integrated solution supports businesses by simplifying the way they process, collect and apply credit and debit card payments. The solution also provides customers with a payment acceptance gateway, merchant acquiring services, and PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization for complete data breach protection, according to the company.

Additionally, prior to the public announcement of this partnership, CardConnect and Billtrusts integrated solution had already been implemented with a number of top B2B companies including thyssenkrupp Elevator.