Billtrust and South Mountain have merged

Billtrust is a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated B2B payments player, while South Mountain is a special purpose acquisition company. The business combination was approved by South Mountain’s stockholders on 12 January 2021.

Upon completion of the business combination, South Mountain changed its name to ‘BTRS Holdings’ and its Class 1 common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols BTRS and BTRSW, respectively, commencing January 13, 2021.