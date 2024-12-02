Billtrust acquires Open Scan Technologies

The combined companies are set to represent an end-to-end Invoice-to-Cash infrastructure for B2B billers.

Billtrust provides bill presentment and payment products and services that span online, email, mobile, IVR, bank and paper. The SaaS solution enables customers to view bills online in standard PDF format and pay them electronically.

Open Scans accounts receivables solution suite includes the Dynamic Receivables cash flow processing platform which imports payment information from lockbox, scanned and electronic sources, and then reconciles that data. Finally, it exports validated data to ERP systems, financial institutions and receivables archives.

In December 2013, Billtrust and Open Scan Technologies entered a partnership to link their Order-to-Cash (O2C) solutions.