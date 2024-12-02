Billingo to digitalize the billing services with Salt Edge data aggregation

Open Banking started its journey in Hungary in September 2019 when PSD2 was transposed into national law. A high level of technological development in the country allows discovering ways to help businesses digitalize based on Open Banking possibilities.

Billingo offers administration, billing, and financial management services to businesses across Hungary. With the Salt Edge Partner Program, the company gets instant access to bank data in, integrating with bank PSD2 channels without having their own AISP licence. Billingo can now reduce administrative burdens and deliver new digital and financial services powered by bank data aggregation to assist webshops, accountants, and online invoice users.

Using data aggregated from multiple banks, Billingo will automate and ease all major billing processes, offering the possibility to track the status of invoice fulfillment, providing a quick overview of clients’ short-term liquidity, and sharing bank account history with their accountant.

Salt Edge enables Billingo to connect via one platform to nine Hungarian banks: Erste Bank, OTP Bank, CIB Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, K&H Bank, UniCredit Bank, Budapest Bank, MKB Bank, ING Bank, and to over 5000 financial institutions worldwide. The company’s bank coverage is congruent with Billingo network expansion plans within the next several years.