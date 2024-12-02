Billhop, Visa Finland, and OmaSp offer new B2B payment option

As part of the collaboration, OmaSp has released a new Visa business credit card product, giving OmaSp customers access to different services, including access to Billhop’s service at a preferential rate when paying with an OmaSp card.

Following the launch of OmaSp’s commercial card, in November 2020, its cardholders are now able to improve their working capital by paying their suppliers via Billhop. When paying through Billhop, the actual cash flow effect does not occur until the payment of the card statement is due.

Billhop, which has launched in several European markets, is the payment service which enables businesses and individuals to pay invoices with credit cards regardless if the end beneficiary accepts card payments or not. No onboarding of the end beneficiary is required. This means that Finnish businesses can pay using their existing credit card.