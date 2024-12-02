Billhop teams up with Visa to help Ireland-based SMEs





After it was launched in the UK and Sweden, Billhop will now allow Irish customers to pay suppliers using their existing credit cards, without having to get the supplier on board.

The partnership will let existing Billhop customers use their Visa cards to pay invoices at a rate of 1.99%, lower than the usual rate of 2.95%.

According to Billhop’s management, this partnership was done because small businesses are turning to card as their payment method of choice for convenience and simplicity but also for easier tracking. Therefore, this collaboration provides small businesses with all of these benefits, as well as a practical cash flow management too.