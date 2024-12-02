Biller – a new BNPL invoicing solution

As the press release says, the product helps commerce leaders reduce risk and optimise cash flow. The Biller team is co-building its company with Slimmer AI, a European AI B2B venture studio that recently spun-out regtech startup Sentinels.

In Europe, online B2B commerce volume was 710 billion and growing at 18% CAGR. Biller was founded to take away the challenges both buyers and sellers experience trying to fit traditional processes into an increasingly digital world. Realtime, AI powered credit and fraud checks, flexible payment terms, personalised debtor management and guaranteed payouts are all areas needed to future proof B2B invoicing and provide an improved experience for both sellers and buyers.