Bill.com, Wells Fargo to launch Bill Manager

The new joint offering has been created to help automate and simplify the accounts payable and receivable process for small to midsize businesses. Bill Manager integrates the cloud-based financial operations software from Bill.com into Wells Fargo’s digital banking service, Commercial Electronic Office, creating a paperless way for businesses to pay bills and get paid.

With Bill Manager, customers electronically capture incoming paper bills and invoices, which are then digitally routed through a workflow for review and approval. Other payables options include the ability to track invoices within the workflow, review and approve invoices from any device, store documents such as past bills, images of cleared checks, and vendor-related contracts online.

The solution also allows users to automatically sync transactions with common accounting software. With Bill.com’s Intelligent Virtual Assistant, businesses can capture and enter all the required data from any type of invoice to start the bill creation process. Customers can also request payments through Bill Manager by creating and sending electronic invoices to their customers along with payment reminders.