Bill.com unveils new platform for SMBs

Adaptable for any size of enterprise, Bill.com Connect is suited for small and midsize businesses, most of which still pay the majority of their bills by cheque.

Bill.com Connect handles businesses’ payables and receivables, converting cheques to ACH payments. The service also supports invoices and enables different users to approve payments. The new version, like the previous one, synchronizes with QuickBooks, NetSuite, Intacct and other accounting systems.

Since Bill.com launched its services in 2008, Bank of America and PNC have adopted its older version, along with a few other large banks that decline to be named, according to Bill.com. BofA and Silicon Valley Bank are among its investors.