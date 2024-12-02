Bill.com to acquire Invoice2go for USD 625 mln

Invoice2go is a mobile-first accounts receivable (AR) software provider that empowers small businesses and freelancers to grow their client base, manage invoicing and payments, build their brand, and more. With offices in Sydney, Australia and Palo Alto, California, Invoice2go serves a large global customer base of small businesses.

The acquisition will enhance Bill.com’s current accounts receivable offering and supports Bill.com’s mission to make it simple to connect and do business. Invoice2go’s AR solution makes it easy for businesses to engage and interact with their customers, generate professional invoices, and simplify their AR operations through mobile and desktop solutions. Combined with Bill.com’s platform and payments expertise, there is a significant opportunity to help businesses get paid faster and more conveniently with electronic payments.