Bill.com secures USD100 mln to digitize business payments

JP Morgan Chase and Temasek co-led the round, with participation from returning investors August Capital, Scale Ventures, Napier Park, DCM, Icon Ventures, and Emergence Capital.

According to Bill.com founder and CEO René Lacerte, many more solutions have been rolled out for consumers in the digital payments space. They can choose from Apple Pay, PayPal, and many others to make payments digitally.

Businesses use Bill.com to pay their bills but also to pay independent contractors who are not employees. Users can log on to Bill.com or use the app, which is available on both iOS and Android. A dashboard indicates which bills have been received, approved, and paid, and also highlights any payments that are overdue.

Bill.com charges customers a monthly subscription fee for its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, which ranges between USD29 and USD100. The startup also monetizes through transaction fees. Customers include Mozilla, Merchant e-Solutions, Tapingo, Gigya, and Highfive.

The startup recently announced a partnership with JP Morgan Chase — the bank will be white-labelling Bill.com’s product as a B2B payments solution, which will be rolled out in 2018.