Bill.com rolls out new bookkeeping accelerator program

Judie McCarthy, president of Think Leader Consulting Inc., created and will lead the educational programming which includes webinars and hands-on consulting.

The programs educational content include a deep dive into how to customize Bill.com and an in-depth look at how to use Bill.com to simplify and automate the receivables process.

There will also be Growth Accelerator Consulting Sessions for qualified companies that will examine current client service activities and explore how and where Bill.com can make impact. These sessions will also include developing a project plan outline to help firms achieve their Bill.com-related goals.

Anyone who is a member of the Bill.com Accountant Program will have access to the Bookkeeping Accelerator Program.

