Bill.com raises USD 50 mln for cloud invoicing

Founded in 2006, Bill.com developed cloud-based software that lets businesses of all sizes automate accounts payable and receivable. Instead of bill approvals being passed around the office in manila envelopes or tracked via spreadsheets, Bill.coms system gives accounting and finance departments visibility into all of their outstanding invoices.

Bill.com’s software also integrates with accounting products from Xero, NetSuite, Intuits QuickBooks and Intacct.

Mozilla, creator of the Firefox Web browser, has been using Bill.com for half a decade, starting with accounts payable, then receivable and then electronic payments.