Bill.com, QuickBooks Intuit likely to partner for digitally paying bills

With Bill.com’s support, Intuit will be able to offer a central home for small business accounting and bill pay needs to many of the software company’s 1.5 million QuickBook customers, including small businesses. This integration now means that businesses in the US can pay bills to anyone (large or small suppliers), using the Bill.com payments network, and manage cash flow within QuickBooks.

The new integration will offer small businesses the opportunity to manage electronic payments within QuickBooks, including the option to mail checks. The integration eliminates the need to manually sync between accounting and bill pay. Il also allow businesses to keep track of paying bills all within QuickBooks and gain better insight into cash flow at any time with online bill pay.

Connection with over 1.4 million members already in the Bill.com network for faster and low-cost payments is in the bargain and transactions are tracked and automatically reconciled with QuickBooks, including ACH authorisations and cleared check images to protect against fraud – eliminating steps for small business owners and providing up-to-date cash flow insights for the business.