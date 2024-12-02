Bill.com, KeyBank introduce SME payment solution Key CashFlowsm

Key CashFlowsm is a scalable, centralised platform that services the bank’s broad client segments, from SMBs to commercial, enabling customers to grow and scale their use of the platform during their business journey. Business customers will benefit from increased visibility and control of their cash flow, the ability to send and receive electronic payments, eliminate paper, manage approvals digitally, and integrate with accounting software. The platform can be accessed through the KeyBank Business Online and KeyNavigator portals in addition to being integrated into KeyBank’s Small Business Financial Wellness.

Key CashFlowsm is powered by Bill.com Connect, the transformative business payments platform that helps banks to strengthen client relationships, offering customers the tools needed to grow their businesses. KeyBank customers will also be able to join Bill.com’s payments network, which helps millions of members across the US process more than USD 70 billion annually, according to the official press release.