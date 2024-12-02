Billabong taps GT Nexus for supply chain transformation

Billabong is set to connect suppliers and trading partners in a cloud-based network to enable and automate processes for supply chain financing, order collaboration, invoice management, in-transit visibility and payment management.

Billabong International is a global marketer, distributor, wholesaler and retailer of apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits and hardwoods in the boardsports sector under the Billabong, RVCA, Element, Von Zipper, Honolua Surf Company, Kustom, Palmers Surf, Xcel, Sector 9 and Tigerlilly brands.

GT Nexus operates a cloud-based business network and execution platform for global trade and supply chain management. Over 25,000 businesses across industry verticals, including Adidas Group, Caterpillar, Citi, Columbia Sportswear, DHL, Electrolux, Levi Strauss & Co., Nestlé, Pfizer and Sears share GT Nexus as their standard, multi-enterprise collaboration platform. This enables all network participants to operate across multiple supply chain functions, allowing them to optimize the flow of goods, funds and trade information, from the point of order through final payment.