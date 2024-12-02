Bill Kill, Neonomics to offer finance capabilities for the younger generation

Bill Kill aims to empower the youth of today in their financial future. The company started in 2016 as a service platform for distribution and payments of invoices. Later, it turned its focus towards building an app for personal finance. The goal was that anyone, regardless of cultural background, level of education, income, or wealth, could obtain a better understanding of their own personal finances and keep track of all their payment responsibilities in order to avoid unnecessary debt and fees.

Currently, anyone in Norway in possession of a BankID (from age 16+) can use the app. As a licensed payment institution, Neonomics is currently connected to more than 2,000 banks across Europe enabling API based account-to-account payments and access to account data.