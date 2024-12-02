Bilderlings to offer remote online onboarding

This means that users can register, submit documents, and have a current account up and running within minutes. To open a Bilderlings account and make use of the fintech platform’s other solutions, one should sign up, submit the necessary documents, and access the system, all online.

Online onboarding for legal entities has not been launched yet, but Bilderlings hope to offer this solution in several months.

Bilderlings is a fintech providing financial services since 2015. A current account with Bilderlings is available to individuals and legal entities. With a dedicated IBAN it enables GBP, EUR, and USD transfers to 150+ countries, supporting SWIFT, SEPA, FPS and Chaps, currency exchange, Mastercard, and it offers a dedicated manager assigned to each account.