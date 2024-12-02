Big Tech firms might face resilience in cloud computing in Britain

The BoE, along with regulators in Europe and the United States, is worried about the reliance of banks on a handful of Big Tech firms for cloud computing in increasingly critical banking services, and the impact an outage at one of them could have on financial stability.

Representatives said that a global approach would be best. The regulators are thinking to approach managing the risks from critical third-party services providers through a combination of minimum resilience standards aimed directly at critical third parties, coupled with resilience testing of these parties.