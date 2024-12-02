BidSync launches BidSync Request and BidSync Purchase

With the addition of the two solutions to the BidSync eProcurement product suite, the company is able to provide an e-procurement solution that automates every phase of the purchasing cycle. BidSyncs cloud-based e-procurement solutions deliver cross-functionality through the entire procurement process from request to settle.

BidSync Request streamlines and automates the processes of gathering requirements and specifications from agency stakeholders to create procurement requests that comply with guidelines and acquisition strategies.

With BidSync Purchase, users have direct oversight of spend against budget that enables strategic purchasing decisions.

Founded in 1999, BidSync develops cloud-based, end-to-end procurement and bid notification services for the public sector. Approxiamtely 1,000 government agencies nationwide employ BidSyncs e-procurement solutions.

In November 2013, BidSync has entered an agreement with the San Diego Superior Court.