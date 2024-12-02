BidSync adds invoice functionality to BidSync Purchase

The enhancements are set to automate the ability to validate the value of received goods and services against purchase order data and invoices.

The new features include, among others, auto-matching of each line item in a purchase order against vendor invoices; a bi-directional purchase order change management tool where the agency or the vendor can propose changes to the PO (once approved, the change is incorporated automatically, thus replacing change management via phone, email and fax); invoice tracking functionalities for vendors; an automated invoice creation tool where vendors can create invoices directly from associated purchase orders inside of BidSync Purchase; an auto match function that compares and validates invoice line item values against purchase order line item data; and validation of received items or value of goods and services against line items in purchase orders.

Founded in 1999, BidSync develops cloud-based, end-to-end procurement and bid notification services for the public sector. Approxiamtely 1,000 government agencies nationwide employ BidSyncs e-procurement solutions.

In August 2014, BidSync has launched two solutions, called BidSync Request and BidSync Purchase.