BidFX, OpenFin launch FX Desktop Trading application

BidFX now offers a desktop-installed web application supporting the layout of window-based components that interoperate across a trader's multi-screen workstation. This initiative comes at a time when the demand to trade securely from anywhere is increasing, especially with many traders now working remotely.

By selecting OpenFin's secure, fintech-ready container as a delivery platform, BidFX has addressed institutional traders' concerns over cloud adoption, web browser compatibility, internet security, and screen space limitations, according to the official press release.