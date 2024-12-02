Created in collaboration with its members, these resources aim to enhance efficiency for developers and architects integrating BIAN standards into banking systems. The newly launched API Align Tool helps developers identify the most suitable API for their projects. The tool allows users to map internal APIs against BIAN’s, assess alignment and certification, and receive AI-driven suggestions to improve compatibility with BIAN standards.

BIAN is working with various platform providers, including Microsoft, to integrate these tools into widely used systems. This integration could enable banks using these platforms to create and implement BIAN-compliant APIs and related code objects more effectively.

The organisation emphasises that these tools could support digital transformation projects by addressing challenges in integration. Research from McKinsey highlights the urgency of such efforts, noting that banks are investing around 10% of their revenues in technology but are experiencing an average annual productivity decline of 0.3%. BIAN suggests that its standards could help financial institutions optimise these investments by facilitating the adoption of advanced technologies and replacing outdated architectures.

A closer look at the BSD tool

Alongside the API Align Tool, BIAN introduced the Business Scenario Designer (BSD). This tool helps users select relevant BIAN Service Domains and create workflows compliant with BIAN standards. Designed as a process modelling tool, it offers templated workflows to save time and improve collaboration.

Officials from BIAN stated that the new tools would make it easier for developers, architects, and decision-makers to adopt the organisation’s standards, ultimately lowering integration costs and supporting digital transformation across the banking sector. They added that these efforts align with BIAN’s mission to reduce banking costs and address interoperability challenges.

The tools are now available for BIAN members to preview, with plans for further development based on user feedback. Additional tools are expected to be released over the next year.

Established in 2008, BIAN is a member-driven association focused on creating a standardised architectural framework for the banking industry. With more than 100 members, including financial institutions, software vendors, and consultancies, BIAN aims to reduce integration costs and promote the adoption of microservices-based banking platforms.