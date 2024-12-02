BIAN expands its network





Following this announcement, BIAN’s organisation is expected to welcome 19 new members, which brought its total number of employees to almost 100. The company will keep its focus on optimising its suite of solutions and services,9ij while accelerating its development process at the same time. In addition, BIAN is set to continue to work on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, as well as prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

More information on the announcement

The independent not-for-profit standards institution BIAN represents an association that was developed in order to promote a common architectural framework for banking interoperability issues, difficulties, and challenges.

BIAN will also focus on its strategy of accelerating the overall development of the financial landscape while providing members with access to benefiting from its approach to collaborate and solve common industry obstacles. This has also attracted experts from the following industry players and financial institutions: Commonwealth Bank, Caixa Bank, TSB Bank, NedBank, Navy Federal Credit Union, Vietnam International Bank, De Volksbank, Mavidev, Bain & Company, SID Global Solutions, Zoot, Veripark, Solace, Kyndryl and Samlink, Warba Bank, 2innovate, as well as Grand Central by Backbaseand Electronic Payment Group of the West African Economic and Monetary Union.

In addition, BIAN also prioritises the process of driving digital transformation and optimise operational efficiency across the overall market, as well as its commitment to determine how artificial intelligence can be used to improve security and efficiency across industry standards.



