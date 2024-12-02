BIAN develops coreless banking platform

Working with experts from DXC, IBM-Redhat, JPMorgan Chase, PNC, Salesforce, Tata Consultancy Services, Thought Machine and Zafin, the concept has been developed to overcome the common obstacles surrounding the modernization of core banking infrastructure.

The integration, demonstrated by BIAN’s Coreless Banking platform will empower banks to select the software vendors needed to obtain the competitive application area without worrying about interoperability. In addition to this, it enables the translation of each proprietary message model into BIAN’s standard message model. Thereby it ensures that each solution can connect and exchange data seamlessly.

Established in 2008, the Banking Industry Architecture Network (BIAN) is an independent, member owned, not-for-profit association, designed to build and promote a common architectural framework for banking interoperability issues. BIAN’s goal is to define operability and semantic definitions for IT services in the banking industry.