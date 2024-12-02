Bhutan launches national crypto payments for tourism

The system allows visitors with Binance accounts to pay for a wide range of travel expenses using supported digital assets. The initiative is supported by DK Bank, Bhutan’s fully digital bank, and Binance Pay. More than 100 merchants, ranging from tour operators and hotels to small vendors in rural areas, have adopted the system. Tourists can now use cryptocurrencies for nearly all travel-related costs, including flights, visa applications, the country’s Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), accommodation, local transportation, entrance fees to cultural sites, and everyday purchases.

The digital payment process uses QR code technology, both static and dynamic, enabling fast and secure transactions across different touchpoints in the tourism journey. The infrastructure integrates with immigration procedures, travel agents, hotels, and local retailers, aiming to make travel in Bhutan a cashless experience.

Integration of tradition and technology

Bhutan’s new crypto payment ecosystem builds on its main policy priorities, which centre on Gross National Happiness (GNH) rather than GDP. The framework, which places a strong emphasis on environmental conservation, cultural heritage, and equitable economic development, aligns with the goal of expanding financial access and bringing modern financial tools to underserved communities.

Officials from the Department of Tourism noted that the system provides an opportunity for small-scale vendors in remote areas to take part in the tourism economy, as the platform supports payments through mobile applications and does not require traditional point-of-sale infrastructure.

Representatives from Binance stated that the partnership reflects an effort to explore how digital finance can foster economic connectivity and improve travel experiences. The system currently supports over 100 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, BNB, and USDC. Transactions are processed with zero gas fees, and users receive real-time confirmations through the Binance app. The setup also includes common security features such as encryption and two-factor authentication.