BHD Lean selects Temenos to provide digital baking services





The implementation will be conducted in two phases, migrating business lines across retail, SME, corporate and wealth management sectors from a legacy system to Temenos’ cloud-native, API-first microservices-based platform. Temenos digital banking platform will enable the bank to provide digital services tailored to the customers’ needs and gain operational resilience amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

BHD Leon aims to grow its customer base of 1.5 million by expanding in other countries in the region. The bank plans to expand its market share in underbanked populations by rolling out new products, such as credit and savings offerings.

According to BusinessWire, with Temenos, BHD Leon plans to automate its back-office systems and processes.

Temenos is a banking software which offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences.