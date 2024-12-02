BharatPe and Unity Bank launch credit card

BharatPe has partnered with Unity Small Finance Bank to launch the BharatPe Unity Bank Credit Card.

The card will be available on the RuPay network and can be connected to UPI, enabling users to make payments across a wide range of Indian merchants. Featuring a zero-fee structure with no sign-up, annual, or processing charges, the card allows customers to prepay their EMIs at any time without facing penalties.

More about the new credit card

The BharatPe Unity Bank Credit Card has EMI options that can be extended up to 12 months, offering an unlimited flat 2% reward as Zillion Coins. Users receive the coins on every transaction that is converted to an EMI, applicable across all merchant categories.

Cardholders can redeem their Zillion Coins through the BharatPe app for rewards such as brand vouchers and products or to pay off credit card bills. Other lifestyle benefits included are complementary lounge access and health checkups. BharatPe focuses on making access to credit simple, transparent, and inclusive. With the launch, customers benefit from a lifetime free card with no hidden fees, and have the ability to link a RuPay Credit Card with UPI, unlocking more convenient payment options.

The auto-EMI feature allows cardholders to manage their cash flows responsibly, avoiding the revolving credit traps and high interest rates associated with traditional banks. The card aims to address the consumers’ needs and demands by unifying instant payments, meaningful credit limits, pay-as-you-use options, and rewards in a single digital lifetime free card.

The initiative reflects BharatPe and Unity Small Finance Bank’s mission to create solutions shaped by customer and market insights for salaried and self-employed individuals. Unity Small Finance Bank is a joint venture between Centrum Financial Services and Resilient Innovations (BharatPe). Additionally, Resilient Payments, a BharatPe group company, gained an online payment aggregator licence in India, with plans to launch the BharatPe X platform.