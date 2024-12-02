Bharat Sanchar Nigam launches digital payments platform

The new platform, available across the country, was rolled out in collaboration with State Bank of India (SBI).

Bharat InstaPay will enable BSNL channel partners in making digital payments. It eliminates the need to visit BSNL offices to conduct such payments digitalising the process.

Each of the channel partners will have a unique digital identification to carry out transactions. Additionally, the telecom operator has rolled out a one-time online verification process that will allow partners to do payment transactions without human intervention.