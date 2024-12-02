BFS launches Open Banking connectivity

The move allows the lender, when given permission by the client, to access their full financial data as part of the underwriting process. BFS said this would reduce administration, enhance the client experience and improve efficiency. BFS is working with Perfect Data Solutions as its Open Banking partner and added that the process requires minimal initial online input by clients to share access.

Bridging Finance Solutions Group is an independent finance house, providing bridging loans and development finance to individuals, investors, property developers, professional advisors and intermediaries across England & Wales.

The company is 100% privately funded and have the freedom and flexibility to make decisions without the restrictions placed by third parties so if you're looking for fast finance, nobody does it faster. Bridging Finance Solutions Group is regulated and authorised by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), members of the ASTL (Association of Short Term Lenders) and patrons of the NACFB (National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers).