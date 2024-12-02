BforBank chooses Temenos for future expansion

The bank is moving from an on-premises implementation to using Temenos core banking solutions on Google Cloud to access new growth opportunities and scale more efficiently.

BforBank launched in 2009, offering a different approach to savings, life insurance, mutual funds and e-brokerage to the French mass affluent market. The online bank has since expanded to provide a full suite of retail banking services, with accounts, payments and lending products, including mortgages.

Since its inception, Temenos core banking software has underpinned the bank’s back-office operations.