Bexs Pay partners Nubank for cross-border ecommerce payments

Bexs Pay will be responsible for transactions using NuPay, Nubank’s online ecommerce payments solution. This means Bexs Pay will be intermediating payments for Nubank’s 54 million customers.

Bexs Pay is a digital payment provider that employs a cross-border model that connects people and companies in Brazil and around the world. The platform allows Brazilians to consume international products and services and pay using local methods and currency, such as credit cards, boleto and, more recently, Pix and NuPay.

Now, Nubank customers using online international platform can make debit payments or pay in up to 24 interest-free instalments directly from their Nubank app without having to provide their bank details or sign contracts, which means their purchases are approved instantly.