Bexio and three other accounting tools connect to bLink by SIX

Using the standardised Account & Payments Services API on bLink, SMEs can automatically integrate account and transaction data from their principal bank into their accounting tool. This reportedly reduces the administrative effort for SMEs, solving a key customer problem with the new interface. This is also becoming increasingly important for banks. Following the go-live of OpenWealth, bLink is also gaining additional traction on the Open Banking interfaces based on the official Common API standards of the Swiss Fintech Innovations (SFTI) industry association. The four software providers are also the first participants to benefit from an optimised admission check on bLink. Thanks to this, on-premise solutions can now connect in addition to cloud solutions.

Software solutions such as bexio have set themselves the goal of simplifying the everyday office work of SMEs. The better the access to relevant data regarding their customers, the more efficient they are. With a connection to bLink, SMEs can link their digital accounting with their principal bank and integrate corresponding account and transaction data automatically via a standardised interface. Approval for data exchange by the SME is given in just a few minutes via the principal bank’s e-banking and can be revoked at any time.

Because bank transactions make up a significant part of accounting, the overall effort for SME administration is thus reduced. The accounting is also continually kept up to date. This also creates opportunities for new features for the software providers.

The customers of the business software are always also customers of a bank. The added value of direct data integration for SMEs is therefore also passed on to the brand of the bank offering the interface. This service allows banks to reinforce the value proposition to their SME customers. Furthermore, cooperation with software providers also offers banks the potential of additional offerings, such as in expense management in combination with card data. The interface thus generates added value for all participants involved in the data exchange.