Betaalme.nu initiative now has 32 participants

Betaalme.nu aims to free up EUR 2.5 billion tied up in open invoices for SMEs in the next five years, and to have 500 Dutch businesses support this objective. Participating companies each draw up a manifesto in which they state what their participation will mean in practice. Betaalme.nu would like to see corporates at least pay their smallest suppliers within 30 days of invoice receipt as standard. Doing more is even better: 19 participants have already promised they will pay all their suppliers within 30 days.

The City of Rotterdam is the first municipality to sign up to Betaalme.nu.

Betaalme.nu is a non-commercial initiative from the Dutch business community that seeks to give SMEs easier access to liquidity by freeing up capital tied up in open invoices. As part of Betaalme.nu, corporates draw up a pledge in which they state how they will process their invoices so that their suppliers in the SME sector are paid faster. Launched in November 2015, Betaalme.nu is subsidised by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Betaalme.nu’s 32 participants are: HEINEKEN Nederland, Randstad, Jumbo, FrieslandCampina, KPN, NS, TomTom, Rabobank, ING, ABN Amro, PGGM, Schiphol, Havenbedrijf Amsterdam, ABP, APG, Cargill, Achmea, Enexis, Gasunie, Nederlandse Energiemaatschappij, ISS, Van Oers United, USG People, PostNL, Rijk Zwaan, Koninklijke Philips Nederland, Shell, ProRail, NAM, HVC, Wereldhave and the City of Rotterdam.