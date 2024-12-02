Romania-based fintech Best Credit IFN has entered into a strategic partnership with Bondster, a European crowdfunding platform, diversifying its capital sources.

Through this initial round of financing, Best Credit IFN aims to advance its strategy to branch out its capital sources and expand its capacity in the current market context, where scaling demand for efficient and accessible financial solutions is powering growth.

Bondster operates on a peer-to-peer lending model, focusing on promoting low-risk loans. The portfolio provided by Best Credit IFN encompasses only contracts with a substantial payment history, clients classified in favourable risk categories, and terms that meet the expectations of international investors. The collaborative agreement is based on shared criteria of quality and financial ethics, in turn seeking to contribute to the improvement of the local microfinance market.

Best Credit IFN expansion plans

With the newly acquired capital, Best Credit IFN aims to facilitate the issuance of a greater number of loans in a shorter period. Therefore, the partnership between the two companies assists Best Credit IFN in establishing a sustainable, international financing structure with recurring cash flows, based on investments conducted directly by global individual investors.

Furthermore, by opening up to international investors, Best Credit IFN is set to spread its funding sources, therefore minimising its dependence on traditional bank financing and improving its financial resilience. At the same time, the flexible access to capital through Bondster will support a more agile allocation of economic resources, falling in line with market demand and augmenting the operational chain.

Working with Bondster will solidify Best Credit IFN’s position as an active fintech participant, underlining that non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) can also assist in innovation and transparency in the current financial landscape. While scaling its funding sources, the company invests in digitalisation, advanced data analytics, and the simplification of operational processes.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Best Credit IFN emphasised that the collaboration with Bondster enables the further development of their company, while also highlighting its capabilities. Additionally, the financing round creates the foundation for accelerated growth by allowing the firm to grow its lending capacity and respond more promptly to customer needs.