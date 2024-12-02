Bernalillo County chooses OpenText to automate accounts payable

Using OpenText, the County office streamlines the way it creates, manages, monitors, and routes purchase orders and invoices for helping productivity and cost-savings.

The Bernalillo County office serves more than 650,000 citizens, and employs nearly 2,500 personnel across 24 departments, from Health and Social Services to Parks and Recreation. Originally using a paper-based, manual process, the County needed a centralized solution to manage the nearly 3,500 invoices it receives each month to cope with budgetary pressures, increased workloads, and reduced staffing.

Following a review of requirements and solutions, Bernalillo County selected a digital solution based on key products from the OpenText Suite for SAP, allowing the County to integrate the invoice management solutions with its SAP platform.

By implementing the OpenText solution, 95%of all invoices are scanned and validated within two business days of receipt, and approved and indexed within five business days.