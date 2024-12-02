Berlin Group offers support for new European payment schemes

What started in PSD2 Open Banking was already extended to support new payment schemes (e.g. EPC SPAA/SRTPi and giroAPIii), offering maximum synergies with the PSD2 infrastructures and investments. Additional leverage is offered to new schemes currently being defined, of which some aim to contribute to European sovereignty and autonomy (e.g. EUDI Wallet, Digital Euro).











Officials from the Berlin Group said their standards are designed to be future-proof, ensuring that they can adapt to the changing needs of the industry. They believe that this announcement will be a game-changer for the Open Finance ecosystem, providing a clear path for banks and other financial institutions to adopt Open Finance standards with confidence.





Facilitating the implementation of new payment schemes

The European market is facing a multitude of payment methods that all share comparable functionality, but with different customer interfaces, creating implementation challenges (and related costs), especially at bank systems. The Berlin Group standards with their comprehensive range of already supported services and transaction types allow the bank systems to implement and align the multitude of supported payment methods in a harmonised way, creating efficiencies and enabling scalable backend integration and leverage of already made investments in PSD2 infrastructures. The Berlin Group Account-to-Account standards support already existing API access schemes (API: Application Programming Interface) and could also easily be leveraged to support new schemes that are currently being defined.

The Berlin Group has been at the forefront of developing Open Banking standards that enable secure and efficient data sharing between banks and third-party providers. By providing a common framework for innovation and competition in the payments industry, Berlin Group took on a prominent role in defining the technical standards for Open Banking and Open Finance APIs, widely adopted in Europe and beyond. As a solid foundation to the industry and with around 80% market coverage, Berlin Group is offers modern, open, harmonised, and interoperable APIs as a safe and efficient way to provide data securely.





Adapting to changes in the payments industry

With the rise of Open Finance, the Berlin Group has continued to innovate and evolve its standards to meet the changing needs of the industry. A lot of new Open Finance services have already been delivered since the Open Finance standardisation started two years ago. Together with all additional services that will be delivered in 2023, the market of banks, fintechs, regulated third party providers, payment processors, and corporates is enabled to implement compelling, interoperable, and innovative value-added services for end-users in among others ecommerce, securities business, trade finance, wealth management, and digital contracting. More industries are on the radar for being opened up. This will offer banking customers new innovative products and services via safe and secure (authenticated and authorised) access to their bank accounts and financial data.

The Berlin Group believes that open and harmonised standards for processes, data, and infrastructures are the necessary building blocks of an open, interoperable market. True interoperability is an essential component of competitive services that will contribute to further progress towards the Single Market and benefit the payments industry as well as consumers and businesses alike.