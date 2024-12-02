Berkeley Payments launches DirectSend for real-time money transfers

Berkeley is also the first company in Canada to provide 3D Secure 2.0 for money transfer transactions. DirectSend can be customized with a bespoke platform or fully integrated into a business' existing system and delivers low cost, real-time, business disbursements, peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers and B2B supplier payments to fit all business needs. Additionally, the service will provide new debt repayment and collections solutions and real time loading of prepaid cards directly from consumer bank accounts.

DirectSend, which is currently available in Canada and will launch in the US in the late spring 2020, is faster than ACH, cheque and prepaid options. Through this service, payments of any monetary amount can be instituted in less than three seconds.