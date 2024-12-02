The implementation of phase 1, a new app, was executed within eight months as a result of the close cooperation between the two companies. With the new e-banking functions, Bergos customers can now access the Bergos mobile app, where functions for managing finances on the go are available.





With the launch of the app, phase 1 of the project was successfully completed. Further stages of expansion are planned for 2023, including further development of the customer experience with a focus on private banking, advice, and wealth management. The new platform includes digital-first, SaaS-based core banking and wealth management technology, infrastructure, and operational services.





As a result, Bergos will offer its customers more efficient banking services while streamlining internal processes and improving overall efficiency. According to a Bergos representative, the bank is dedicated to human private banking, and they plan to leverage the potential of cutting-edge digital solutions to best equip their teams with the tools they need to best devote their time to Bergos’ clients.











FNZ’s role in Bergos’ digitisation process