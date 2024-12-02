BENKER launches as blockchain neobank in Europe

Now open for pre-registration, it is the first financial services provider in the European Union to operate entirely on blockchain. The neobank will run on Natrix, a purpose-built hybrid blockchain created for the financial sector to meet all GDPR, bank secrecy, and regulatory requirements.

Users should have complete control, autonomy, and freedom, with the banking wanting to assure sustainability of the market where users and financial market participants are on the same level.

Following a two-year planning, development, and application phase, and now with its EMI licences receiving full approval, the neobank will offer services for both individuals and SMEs, and a platform on which to buy and sell gold.