Bendigo Bank, Tyro Payments partner for merchant acquiring alliance

The partnership supposes that Tyro will become the sole merchant acquiring partner for the bank’s small business (SME) clients. As part of the alliance, a co-branded system has been developed called ‘Bendigo Bank EFTPOS/ecommerce powered by Tyro’, according to www.electronicpaymentsinternational.com.

The solution combines the bank’s distribution channels, geographic footprint, and relationship-focused business banking capability with Tyro’s merchant acquiring technical know-how. The partnership will give the bank’s customers access to a full suite of products from Tyro.