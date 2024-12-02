Beltone Capital signs framework agreement with CRIF





The agreement covers potential cooperation in Egypt and the MENA region, the two companies working on ESG scoring, credit status, data analytics, and business information. According to CRIF’s officials, this move represents an important step for the company in consolidating its presence in the market. The framework agreement allows CRIF to provide businesses with its global expertise in consumer finance and business information, as well as its fraud prevention and cybersecurity services.











Additionally, CRIF’s Rating Agency and its knowledge of the SME segment offers support and value-added solutions tailored to the distinctive characteristics of the local market. Representatives from Beltone Capital stated that their investment platforms rely on data-driven fundamentals and modern financial technologies and, with this partnership, the company can solidify its plans in making comprehensive investment decisions across various industries.





CRIF’s latest developments

CRIF is a global company specialising in credit and business information systems, analytics, outsourcing and processing services, as well as advanced digital and Open Banking solutions for business development.



At the beginning of August 2023, Arab Financial Services (AFS) partnered with CRIF to serve its clients in the MENA region by implementing the latter’s Open Banking use cases and solutions. Through this collaboration, AFS aims to help widen its deliverables to its bank clients, providing them with more options and a spectrum of customer-centric solutions.



Moreover, CRIF and Know Your Customer partnered with PAOB to improve digital onboarding for the latter’s SME customers. The alliance seeks to support PAOB in meeting the growing demand for quick-to-access banking services by local SMEs through the provision of a scalable, cloud-native solution.



Back in May 2023, CRIF launched new Open Banking solutions for insurance companies to improve the onboarding process, reduce risk, and tailor products for customers. The suite leverages CRIF’s existing Open Banking solutions to help insurers assess the creditworthiness of customers and reduce overall risk through AI-powered categorisation. Through this, CRIF aims to enable insurers to make informed decisions and offer customised products and services that match the client’s needs and affordability.





More information about Beltone Capital

Mainly operating in the MENA region, Beltone provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including brokerage, investment banking, asset management, equity research, and private equity. In addition, the company offers end-to-end non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, and microfinance.



Beltone Capital is the direct investments arm of Beltone, funding technology, food and agribusiness, real estate, infrastructure, and exporting industries. The subsidiary is dedicated to developing data science solutions and providing a cognitive interpretation of statistical models across several sectors.