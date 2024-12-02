Belgium moves to e-invoicing in cooperation with Basware, Electrabel

The European Commission wants to turn e-invoicing into the most common form of invoicing by 2020. The Belgian Government endorses the targets set by Europe and has committed itself to reach the goal of 50 % e-invoicing by 2020. To this end, the Federal Government has developed the Mercurius platform, a centralised platform for e-invoicing that is to be linked to all the ERP packages used by the different public services. All electronic invoices that the Belgian government receives through this platform, are also set to be automatically integrated with Fedcom, the accounting system used by all public services.

To enable companies to send the government electronic invoices, e-invoicing suppliers need to connect to the Mercurius platform. Basware was the service provider to complete the technical preparations to establish this connection. As a Basware client, Electrabel was closely involved in the development of this pilot project and got to send the very first electronic invoice to the Federal Public Service for Budget and Management Control.

